Matthew Bates reveals the secret to Hartlepool United harmony

Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates believes there is no hard and fast rule to create squad harmony at Victoria Park.

Instead, the caretaker believes any manager should work out what works best for individuals in order to squeeze the best out of them.

And that’s just what he is attempting to do at Pools.

“Everyone reacts to different things,” said Bates.

“Some you have to talk to, put an arm around the shoulder. Others you need to give them a rollicking.

“What one player reacts to does not mean the next will. And the same goes for learning, too.

“One player may take more from video analysis where another will be something else.

“That’s my job as a manager to get the best out of the players and tailor things to suit their personalities.”

Bates has managed to record one win and two draws from his five-game spell as caretaker.

And Pools currently find themselves on a three-game unbeaten stretch, the like they not seen since November last year when they were remarkably on the fringes of the National League play-off places.

Tomorrow they take on Bromley, looking to further ease their relegation fears.

And even though Pools have had a solid upsurge in fortunes on the park, Bates still does not know if he will be handed the reins until the end of the season.

“I am not working for the potential new owners.

“I am working for the people in charge now,” said the former Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Bristol City defender.

“There are so many variables.

“This might happen, that might. Until it does I just carry on doing what I am doing.

“I would like them to hear the way I want to go, and it will be good to hear the way they want to go.

“I am sure it is a conversation that will happen.”