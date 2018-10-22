Matthew Bates reveals the team he wants Hartlepool United to draw in the FA Cup draw

Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates is keen to see his side draw North East rivals Sunderland in the first round of the FA Cup.

Pools saw off the challenge of Evo-Stik West Division outfit Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday, thanks to a solitary goal from striker Niko Muir at the Super 6 Stadium.

And with Jack Ross’ League One giants entering the competition, Bates would love a trip to the Stadium of Light next month.

“Sunderland away would be nice,” said Bates, whose side are ball number 52 in this evening’s draw.

“A home tie or a big side away - that’s what we’d like really.

“You only realise when you become a manager how much cup progression can mean for a club.

“The money a cup draw can potentially bring to a club can be season-changing.

“Can we get to the third round? That is what we will be hoping to do. But having got the result we are looking forward to the draw.”

On his side’s weekend performance, Bates was less than impressed, but he says that matters little given his side got the result.

“We have to give credit to Kidsgrove,” said Bates.

“They acquitted themselves well and I am not frightened to say we had to hang in at times.

“We had chances in the game but after getting the first goal we did not convert them. If we had I think the result would have looked very different.”