Matthew Bates reveals which players Hartlepool United MUST keep an eye on against Barnet

Hartlepool United will have to keep a close eye on Barnet striker Mo Bettamer this afternoon - and Matthew Bates is well aware of the forward's qualities.

Bettamer, 25, only joined the Bees from Braintee earlier this month, where he scored six National League goals in 15 appearances at the start of the season.

One of those goals came against Pools during the 1-1 draw against the Iron back in August, when Bettamer's stoppage-time equaliser cost Bates' side three points.

The Pools boss will hope for a different outcome when Barnet visit the Super 6 Stadium this afternoon, and is wary of the opposition's attacking threats.

"He (Bettamer) is a very good player. He scored a good goal and he is a player we have watched ourselves," said Bates.

"They score a lot of goals from outside the box and that is something we have worked on in training, trying to stop that."

Despite Bates' concerns, Barnet, who sit 13th in the table, have only scored 18 goals in 18 league games this season - which is less than most of the teams around them.

Even so, after three league games without a win, Bates knows his side can't take anything for granted.

He is also mindful of Barnet midfielder Wesley Fonguck, 21, who is the Bees' top scorer with six league goals this campaign.

"They have another player called Fonguck, who is a very powerful player from midfield," added Bates.

"They pose a threat but we have to, too."