Matthew Bates seeks talks on his future with Pools’ new owners – should takeover go through

Matthew Bates is keen to thrash out his Hartlepool United future with prospective new owners.

The caretaker manager recorded his first win since taking over from Craig Harrison last night – a well-deserved 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Barrow.

And in light of the news that Raj Singh is set to take over at Victoria Park, Bates wants face-to-face talks with Singh and potential director of football Craig Hignett over their plans for the managerial role long-term.

He said: “I am sure I will sit down at some point next week and have a conversation, if it happens.

“They need to decide what they want to do. If they decide it is with me then I will have a decision to make.

“It is up to them whether they back me or not. If they don’t then I will step down and that is fine.

“Conversations are to be had. I am very proud of what we have achieved.”

Rumours have been rife of late regarding the managerial position.

Some suggestions are that Singh may want his own man in, while there is another school of thought highlighting continuity as the best way forward.

Either way, Bates would not be pushed into an answer as to whether he wants the job.

When asked by the Mail whether he wants the chance to at least work with this squad until the end of the season, Bates said: “I don’t know until I have had the conversations.

“I am just a caretaker at the moment. And until everything is sorted out we will not know what the plans are.”

Bates is relieved the off-field uncertainty looks to be coming to an end.

“We knew about the things that were going on, but, for us, it was all about the game,” he said after the Holker Street win.

“The one thing that will be nice is for all of this to come to an end so we can concentrate on the football until the end of the season.”