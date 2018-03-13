Michael Ledger recalled from Pools loan - completes permanent switch to Scandanavia

Michael Ledger has been recalled from his Hartlepool United loan to complete a permanent move to Norwegian outfit Notodden FK.

The Sunderland youth product has signed a two-year deal with the second division side, returning to the country where he had a succesful loan spell with Viking 12 months ago.

The Black Cats recalled Ledger from an injury-ravaged loan spell at Pools, in order for the move to be go ahead.

And although Matthew Bates has lost another body from his squad, it is no bad thing for the club as a whole, clearing yet another wage off the bill ahead of payday on March 23. Pools were paying a portion of the 20-year-old's wages during his time at Victoria Park.

Confirming the news, a statement on the SAFC website reads: "Sunderland defender Michael Ledger has completed a permanent transfer to Norwegian second-tier side Notodden FK.

"The 20-year-old had been on loan at National Conference side Hartlepool United, but returned from Victoria Park to seal his move to Scandinavia.

Michael Ledger in action for Sunderland in pre-season.

"Michael joins his new club with the best wishes of everyone at SAFC."

Ledger did not make an appearance for the Sunderland first-team, although he did feature in pre-season under Simon Grayson before heading to Victoria Park.

He turned out just 11 times for Pools since arriving in August. His last appearance for the fifth tier outfit came on January 6.