Michael Raynes OUT for season - Hartlepool United’s Craig Hignett discusses prospect of making loan defender deal permanent

Hartlepool United must decide whether to revisit a deal for Michael Raynes in the summer - after the defender was sent back to Crewe, having been ruled out for the season.

An Achilles tear has forced Pools to cut short a promising loan spell for the 31-year-old former Carlisle United centre-half, who will recover from the issue with his parent club.

The problem will see him miss the whole of the rest of the National League season, which ends in April.

Raynes is out of contract at Gresty Road in the summer and unlikely to be handed a new deal.

Hignett says the club are undecided whether they will make another move for the defender - with his injury recovery proving a massive factor.

“Michael has gone back, with what he has done then it’s not in his best interests to be here,” said Hignett.

“His family is down there so he’s back home for treatment at Crewe.

“Let’s see where we are, but he won’t be fit for the rest of the season.”

When pushed on whether a free transfer in June was an option, Hignett added: “He did great for us, just what we needed – an experienced voice and a real leader.

“It’s an Achilles tear lengthways and if he kept playing it may have snapped and that could have been him done.

“A tear will heal no problem, so we just have to see.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed Carl Magnay has gone under the knife to rectify a knee injury.

This issue flared up in the festive period and Magnay played through the pain barrier at Pools, but it is hoped the operation will allow Magnay to return before the end of the current campaign.