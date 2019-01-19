Michael Woods determined to ‘get one over’ on Hartlepool as midfielder prepares for Harrogate reunion

Michael Woods is determined to “get one over on” former club Hartlepool United when Harrogate Town host Richard Money’s men this weekend.

Pools travel to Wetherby Road looking to halt a run of two defeats on the bounce - but Woods says he will be in no mood to do the side he played 160 games for any National League favours.

Woods told the Harrogate Advertiser: “There’s nothing I’d like more than three points against Hartlepool.

“I had a great time there and met some really great people.

“Their supporters are a good bunch and a group of them even brought a crate of beer to the hospital I was in after breaking my leg a few years ago.

“However, I’m a Harrogate Town player now and all that matters is that we get a result on Saturday.

“Obviously when you play against your old team in the same season that you’ve transferred, it adds a bit of needle and I’ve already had a few messages from some of the Hartlepool lads.

“But I’m really looking forward to the game.

“I am trying to treat it the same as any other match, but when it’s a former club there is always a bit of extra spice and it would definitely be nice to get one over on them.”

Tomorrow’s clash down in North Yorkshire is set to be a sell-out, with Pools selling all of their 825 allocation of tickets.

Woods knows just how much noise Poolies can make on their travels - and he’s expecting nothing less than the usual this weekend.

“The Hartlepool fans always impressed me,” said Woods.

“They follow the team in great numbers away from home considering the distances they have to travel up and down the country from where they are in the North East.

“They’ll make a lot of noise on Saturday and that will only add to the atmosphere, but we’re at home and it’s up to us to impose ourselves and our style of play on the game and set the tempo.

“If we can start well, have a good first 10-15 minutes and get on top then that will really help.”

Neither side head into the fixture in great form, with Harrogate seventh in the National League and Pools 14th.

But Town ended a run of five matches without a win when they beat Dover Athletic in the FA Trophy last time out.

“It’s a big game for both clubs,” said Woods.

“We both need the points at the moment, however we’re confident after beating Dover.

“It was good to get back on track and we need to kick on now.

“Consistency is going to be the key going forward.”

Woods departed Pools back in November after a hit-and-miss start to the season.

In the 2017/18 campaign, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed his best season in blue and white, scoring 11 goals in 40 appearances.