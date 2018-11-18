Michael Woods nears Hartlepool United exit-door - as Matthew Bates bemoans defensive errors in Barnet loss

Hartlepool United midfielder Michael Woods is nearing the Super 6 Stadium exit-door with Matthew Bates confirming the player is in talks to leave.

And the Mail understands it is fifth tier rivals Harrogate Town who are the club in talks to land last season's top-scorer Woods.

Woods was left out of the matchday squad for this afternoon's 2-1 home loss to Barnet - Pools' FOURTH fifth tier defeat on the bounce.

Bates confirmed he did not select the player as he was closing in on a move elsewhere.

"Woodsy wasn’t in the squad, he’s in discussions with another team," said Bates.

"He asked the summer if he could leave, but we worked with him.

"Something has come up and it’s not fair to have him in when something is going on. It could happen this week."

Woods is set to become the second midfielder to leave the club in a matter of weeks, following Lewis Hawkins, who joined York City, out the door.

Reacting to his side's loss, Bates believes Pools were their own worst enemy.

"We were our own worst enemy at times," said.

"We conceded two soft goals, the second one was horrendous really and our willingness to run and want to he ball went form there.

"We tried to get them back in at half time and go again, but we huffed and puffed."