Michael Woods reveals why he left Hartlepool United after sealing exit

Michael Woods has revealed that 'circumstances' at Hartlepool United saw him leave the club.

The midfielder completed a switch to National League rivals Harrogate Town having previously asked to leave the club in the summer.

Michael Woods has spoken out on his Hartlepool United exit

Woods, formerly of Chelsea and Leeds among others, leaves the Super 6 Stadium having made 160 appearances for Pools - netting 18 times.

He now teams up with promotion-chasing Harrogate after revealing that 'circumstances' made him feel the time was right to part ways with Hartlepool.

"I think circumstances at Hartlepool, it was quite clear there that the time was right for me to move on," said Woods, speaking to the Harrogate Advertiser.

"When this opportunity arose, it was too good to turn down really.

READ: Matthew Bates reacts to Woods' departure

"It's a club on the up. I've met the lads this morning and they're a great set of lads."

This won't be the first time Woods has featured for Harrogate.

The midfielder spent a short spell with the club prior to joining Pools, at a time when the Yorkshire-based side trained just once a week.

But things have changed drastically since then and, with the side pushing for promotion to the Football League, Woods seemed impressed with the ambition of the club.

"You look at the league table as it and they're on the rise," he added.

MORE: Pools boss on his FA Cup hopes ahead of Gillingham replay

"I've known the gaffer for five or six years now and the staff he's got in place, they're not just going to settle for where they are now.

"They're going to push on and rightly so.

"I've seen the training this morning and there's a really good quality in the group. There's no reason why we can't be competing at the top end of the table."

(Video Interview: Rhys Howell, Harrogate Advertiser)