Midfielder could next out the Hartlepool United exit door as Richard Money admits January transfer concern

Richard Money is open to allowing Lewis Hawkins to leave Hartlepool United this month - if he can find a club.

The Pools manager thinks his squad is overcrowded in midfield, even with the loss of captain and talisman Liam Noble to a calf strain.

Lewis Hawkins in action for Hartlepool United on Boxing Day - his only Pools appearance of the campaign.

And as a result he says he will not stand in the way of Hawkins, who Money recalled from York City, should he wish to play games elsewhere.

"I could lose two midfielders - we have far too many players in that area," said the boss, whose side take on AFC Telford in the FA Trophy tomorrow.

"I think Lewis Hawkins is one who I brought back to have a look and I have said to him I cannot play five central midfield players. Something has to give.

"What I like about him is he wants to play. If he can find something we will let him go.

"Half the squad play central midfield. Conor Newton is training, we have to get a song out of him somehow. We have Nicky Featherstone, Paddy McLaughlin and I think that is where Ryan Donaldson should play. But he gives us so much more in another area of the pitch."

Money says he has his eyes on two wingers, or wide forwards, this month, but could also swoop for two central defenders, if Harvey Rodgers' loan move from Accrington Stanley cannot be extended beyond the end of this month.

"We are looking to bring in two who could give us some width," said Money.

"We brought a left back in because we needed one. We are looking at a centre-back. We still haven't secured Harvey Rodgers, so if he goes back we will want two.

"We are very active at the minute. The other two players will be players who can play either side of the centre-forward."