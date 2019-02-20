Mixed emotions for Craig Hignett as Hartlepool United claim Ebbsfleet draw

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett admits he has mixed emotions reflecting back on his side's 0-0 draw at Ebbsfleet.

Pools were on the back foot for much of the encounter but came on strong near the death to almost force a win at the Kuflink Stadium.

And while the manager is happy to have taken a good point on the road, which sees Pools go to 11 behind seventh place, he knows it could have been so much more.

"We are happy as it is a tough place to come," he said.

"We dealt with what they had to throw at us. When we had to sit in, we did it. And I knew if we held on for 70-75 minutes our chances would come. We did that.

"We have made the best chances - Scott Loach has not had a save to make. Their keeper has made a world class one from Nicke Kabamba.

"While I am pleased to get a clean sheet I am slightly disappointed we have not claimed all three."

A Nathan Ashmore save is all that stood between Pools and three points in Kent.

The Ebbsfleet keeper may look heavy, but that hasn't stopped Hignett describing him as one of the best at this level.

"The keeper is one of the best in this league - he might not be to look at but I have seen him loads and he is," said Hignett.

"He is top drawer and you have to be to make a save like that.

"Nicke has put in an unbelievable shift and so has Luke James."