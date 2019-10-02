Morpeth Town manager Nicky Gray shocked at Liam Noble acquisition as he sheds light on midfielder's Hartlepool United exit
Morpeth Town manager Nicky Gray admits he was shocked to bring in Liam Noble from Hartlepool United.
The Northern Premier Premier Division outfit snapped up Noble on a four-year deal after Pools allowed the midfielder to complete a switch to part-time football for the first time in his career.
The 28-year-old scored 16 times in 56 appearances for Hartlepool since arriving from Notts County last summer.
Morpeth are currently competing in the sixth tier of English football after enjoying back-to-back promotions from the Northern League. And Noble’s arrival will be seen as something of a statement by the Northumberland outfit with as they look to make it a hat-trick of promotions.
“I am surprised that he was available to sign and that we could get him,” said Gray as he shed light on Noble’s exit from Pools.
“But to be fair, the Hartlepool manager [Craig Hignett] was open and honest with Liam and told him that he couldn’t give him guarantees about being there next season.
“We have gained from that and we have made the most of it by bringing him to our club.Wherever he has played, no matter what club he has been at, he has always been a regular and has always started games.
“He will have a massive influence in our dressing room and it’s just showing that the club has ambition to kick on and move forward again.”
Noble could make his Morpeth debut this weekend in the FA Cup Third Qualifying Round tie at Nantwich Town on Saturday should he get FA clearance in time.