'Naïve' Hartlepool United down to bare bones as Craig Hignett bemoans injury & disciplinary luck

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is far from hopeful his depleted squad will receive an injury boost ahead of their National League trip to Sutton United.

Pools had to do without key man Luke James for Saturday's defeat to Bromley, and now have to contend with a two-game suspension for Peter Kioso, as well as Niko Muir suffering a problem.

Hignett was already without the services of defender Carl Magnay, and recently lost Michael Raynes to a season-ending injury.

And he does not see the situation getting too much better between now and the end of the week.

"It’s been a long week with a small squad," said the manager after the 2-1 Super 6 Stadium reverse.

"We had 14 players and we have 12 for next week with Peter suspended and Niko needing stitches.

"We hope to get one or two back which I doubt, but we get on with it and pick a team and formation to get results."

Youngster Aaron Cunningham has come into the centre of defence and impressed but Hignett says his inexperience told a little with the second goal.

“It’s bare bones at the back, losing two experienced lads is a blow, but Aaron has come in and done well and deserves his place," he said.

"With young lads learning their way you will have a dip. Aaron was good, but had one lapse in concentation and as he gets older that won’t happen and he will cope with things.

"It was frustrating. I don’t want to take anything away from Bromley who played well."

Being a youthful, inexperienced side in places, Hignett thinks Pools showed a touch of naïvety on the day

“We were naïve, but we have young players learning their way and we have a lot of travelling to contend with this week. It was a phenomenal effort in the last week but off it today slightly

“We gave it a right good go second half and went all out for goals by taking chances at the back. I won’t take anything away from them but we could have nicked something from it.

"I will analyse it and crack on next week."