National League gossip: Harrogate and Yeovil Town bosses clash in war of words
Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has reacted to Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll’s criticism of his side.
The Glovers boss was far from gracious in defeat at Huish Park and suggested the visiting side had used spoiling tactics and hadn’t played football, then suggesting that Weaver’s team had spoiled 3,200 fans' afternoon.
"I'm not insulted, but I'm a bit disappointed. I think we played well," Weaver responded in the Harrogate Advertiser.
"After the game, a few of the Yeovil directors said to me that they thought we'd played some good football and complimented a number of our players.
"One person even remarked to me that our performance was the best he'd seen at Yeovil by an away team for some time. So it was a bit of a surprise to read the comments from their manager.
"Maybe he's in denial. Everyone reacts differently to a defeat and emotions run high in football. Sometimes people shoot from the hip when they're interviewed straight after a game.
"I don't know if he would still think the same after watching the video back. If you look at the stats, the amount of possession we had and shots on target.
“I think that contradicts what their manager has said.
"I think we deserved the win. It's one of our best this season against a very good team on an upward curve and in front of a big, partisan crowd”, Weaver concluded.