National League round-up: Adi Yussuf returns to Solihull Moors on loan from Blackpool and Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes given vote of confidence
Here’s the latest news from Hartlepool United’s rivals around the National League as Wrexham and Solihull Moors make moves to combat their slow starts.
The Moors have signed last season’s top scorer Adi Yussuf on loan from Blackpool until the new year.
The Tanzania international joined the League One outfit in the summer after netting 21 goals for Solihull as they finished second in the National League last season.
Tim Flowers’ side are the current favourites despite sitting 12th in the table with no wins in their last five matches.
Another side performing below expectations are last season’s play-off semi-finalists Wrexham who currently lie 19th with just two wins from their opening 10 matches.
As a result, Wrexham released a club statement from the board of directors on their official club website.
The statement read: “Following on from a season in which we challenged for promotion and having retained many of the players who achieved the play off finish with Bryan Hughes at the helm in the last third of the season, the Wrexham AFC board of directors acknowledge that the club's current league position falls below expectations.
“The Board understands the frustration of fellow supporters which was evident at our last home game as do the players and management team who share the disappointment of our start to this campaign as they have the same aim of a successful 2019/20 season.
“The board of directors have held regular talks with Bryan to look to get our season back on track and everyone’s top priority is to quickly improve upon recent results.
“Bryan Hughes has the full backing of the players, club staff, the WST and Football Club boards to turn around our current situation and translate early expectations in to a position whereby the club can challenge at the right end of the league table.”
Elsewhere in the National League South, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has been appointed as Billericay Town manager.
The 32-year-old joined Billericay as a player in 2017 and was later appointed as the club’s assistant manager.
He replaces Harry Wheeler, who was sacked on Monday.