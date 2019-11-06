National League round-up: Forward details mentality shift after Dave Challinor left AFC Fylde

Dave Challinor during his time as AFC Fylde manager.

Challinor is set for a return to management with Hartlepool United and will work alongside caretaker boss Antony Sweeney.

The Coasters are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, a streak that came on the back of four straight defeats – a run which saw Pools’ new manager axed.

New Fylde boss Jim Bently has drawn his first two games in charge, the second a goalless draw at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday leaving his side in 20th position – seven places and six points behind Hartlepool.

“I think there’s been a bit of a mentality shift,” said the forward, who joined Fylde from FC Halifax Town in the summer. “Three or four weeks ago we might have lost that game despite being on top.

“The lads in the dressing room agreed it was two points dropped on Saturday. We had the more clear-cut chances throughout the game but we’ve also spoken about the positives.”

Elsewhere in the National League, Aldershot manager Danny Searle has left the door open for Jim Kellermann to return to the club after the player was released by St Mirren last week.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t know him,” said Searle. “I don’t know him as a player and I don’t know him as a person, but I’ve been Tweeted about a million times in the past week about bringing him back.