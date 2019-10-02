National League round-up: Manager 'shell-shocked' with performance whilst Brian Flynn warns Wrexham
Hartlepool’s National League rivals AFC Fylde were beaten 4-0 by Barnet yesterday – prompting manager Dave Challinor to express his surprise.
The Coasters are currently 18th in the National League, just one point and two places behind Pools.
The Fylde boss said he was “Pretty shell-shocked” with the result.
“Visually, you could see confidence ooze out of the players and the disappointing thing for me was we showed no character or guts or pride to salvage anything from the game in terms of positives.
“That’s a worrying sign but it will tell me an awful lot about what we’ve got in the dressing room. The goals are horrific, absolutely horrific.
“Football is played in both penalty areas and both areas are absolutely killing us. We aren’t getting in there attacking the ball well enough at the attacking end.
“We’ve had chances and the goals are absolutely horrific – and individuals have to take responsibility for that. It’s no good beating the players up; we have to get over it and get over it quickly,” Challinor concluded.
Brian Flynn is happy to remain in temporary charge of Wrexham for Saturday’s trip to Woking but admitted his club need to appoint a new manager soon.
Fylnn said: “If it is not solved pretty soon then the team will suffer because they need guidance. They need a leader and that is the most important thing. Every midweek there is a game in October, it is Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, so it is important things are resolved pretty quickly."