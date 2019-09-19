National League round-up: Sheffield United loanee Sam Graham suffers injury at Notts County, Chesterfield sign Gevaro Nepomuceno on loan from Oldham and Wrexham boss responds to statement
Notts County suffered a major injury set-back as defender Sam Graham was ruled out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
19-year-old Sheffield United loanee Graham ruptured his Achilles during training this week with Magpies boss Neal Ardley already looking for potential replacements despite being over budget.
“There’s two thoughts to it,” he told Nottinghamshire Live.
“One, is that for the whole season, we do probably need to look at strengthening. We are slightly over budget as it is and we need to get some of the boys out on loan to recoup some money.
“It’s not just case of going out and getting another one in, we have to get the right one. And secondly we’ve gone from full strength and not knowing which subs to put on the bench, to being barely unable to put a squad together at the moment.”
Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes admits he’s pleased with the vote of confidence statement from the club’s board this week.
He told the Evening Leader: "From my point of view it is pleasing because I have got the backing of the board – it gives clarity to the players.
"Don't get me wrong, we have underperformed this season results-wise, we have drawn too many games.”
Elsewhere, Hartlepool United’s Tuesday night opponents Chesterfield have bolstered their ranks with the load signing of Gevaro Nepomuceno from League Two side Oldham Athletic. The winger has scored seven times in 70 appearances for the Latics and joins the Spireites until January.