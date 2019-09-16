National League round-up: Solihull Moors favourites for National League title despite five game winless run and Chesterfield v Wrexham fixture rearranged
Solihull Moors remain favourites for the 2019-20 National League title despite a five game winless run which saw them lose 3-0 at Barrow over the weekend.
Last season’s National League runners-up are priced at 3/1 with SkyBet despite sitting 12th in the National League table.
The Moors were one of the early pace setters at the start of the season as they picked up 13 points from their opening five games. And after picking up just one point out of a possible 15 since, Tim Flowers’ side are still being tipped for the title by most bookmakers.
Unbeaten Bromley currently sit second in the table and are second favourites at 9/2 with SkyBet. League leaders Woking have seen their pre-season odds rocket from 100/1 to 10/1 with Ladbrokes after an impressive opening 11 matches.
Pre-season favourites Notts County and Chesterfield are priced at 20/1 and 80/1 respectively after an underwhelming and in Chesterfield’s case disastrous starts to the campaign with the Spireites only moving off the foot of the table over the weekend with their first win.
Hartlepool United’s title odds have drifted slightly from 25/1 in pre-season as they are now available at 33/1 with various bookmakers.
Bottom two sides Ebbsfleet and Chorley are the rank outsiders at 750/1 with Bet365.
Elsewhere, Wrexham’s match at home to Chesterfield has been rearranged due to their involvement in the Tunnock’s Scottish Challenge Cup against St. Mirren.
The Spireites match was originally scheduled to take place on October 12 but will now be played on Tuesday, October 15 (7:45pm kick-off).