National League round-up: former Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Deverdics returns to north east with Gateshead
Former Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Deverdics has returned to the north east with National League North side Gateshead.
The 31-year-old had been without a club following his release from National League side Wrexham following the end of the 2018-19 season. He made 12 appearances for the Dragons in the fifth tier last season, scoring one goal.
Deverdics joined Pools from Dover Athletic in 2016 and went on to make 65 appearances for the club, scoring five times. He was part of United first ever National League side that lost to his former club Dover in August 2017.
The Newcastle born midfielder joined the Heed as a teenager after leaving Newcastle’s academy in 2006. He made 22 appearances for the then Northern Premier side before moving around to nine different clubs across England, Scotland, Iceland and Faroe Islands before finally settling at Dover.
Gateshead were demoted to the National League North following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season after several breaches of the league’s financial rules but are now looking to rebuild in the sixth tier.
Elsewhere, Notts County are set to find out the outcome of their red card appeal after full-back Damien McCrory was dismissed in the 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh.
The Magpies finished the game with nine men after Michael Doyle was shown a straight red earlier in the game.
And manager Neal Ardley was sure McCrory’s dismissal for a 50/50 challenge was unwarranted and has submitted an appeal.
They are expected to find out the outcome of the appeal by close of play today.