National League round-up: Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson welcomes the prospect of welcoming former manager Dean Keates back to the Racecourse Ground
Wrexham skipper Shaun Pearson would welcome the return of former manager Dean Keates.
Keates is currently the favourite to take over at the Racecourse Ground following Bryan Hughes’ sacking as manager last week following a torrid start to the season which had the Dragons sitting in the relegation zone.
And when questioned about the prospect of Keates’ return, Pearson told BBC: “Obviously Dean has been linked and it's natural with the job that he did last time.
“He brought me to the club so I have a good relationship with Dean Keates, so if it was to be him I'd be more than happy with that.
“But obviously it's not for me to make those decisions and we'll see what happens with whoever the board chooses.”
Elsewhere in the National League, struggling Ebbsfleet United has signed Josh Payne on loan from Crawley Town until January 6 2020.
The 28-year-old midfielder featured five times for The Red Devils this campaign, scoring in their 3-2 defeat against Walsall last Saturday.
Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi told the club’s website: “Josh came to me because he wants to play regularly and obviously I cannot guarantee this to any player. He is a good football player and good professional and we will be following how he does and we wish him well at Ebbsfleet.”
Mohamed Bettamer has left Barnet by mutual consent. The striker made just four competitive appearances for the club after joining from Braintree Town in November 2018.