New date arranged for Hartlepool United's trip to Ebbsfleet

Hartlepool United's National League trip to Ebbsfleet has been re-arranged for later this month.

The game will now take place on Tuesday February 19 (7.45pm kick-off), after a frozen pitch caused the game to be postponed.

Craig Hignett's side were meant to travel to the The Kuflink Stadium on Saturday, before the game was called off following a pitch inspection on Friday.

The two clubs have since agreed a new date for the fixture, which will follow Pools' trip to Boreham Wood on Saturday February 16.

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.