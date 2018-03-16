New date for Hartlepool United's home game against Bromley

Hartlepool United's National League game with Bromley has been rearranged.

The Ravens were due to make the trip to The Vic on Saturday, March 24 but their continued involvement in the FA Trophy meant the game had to be postponed.

Pools have confirmed that following discussions both clubs have now confirmed the league game will take now place on Tuesday 27th March (KO 7.45pm).

A club statement read: "All tickets already purchased for the original date will remain valid for the re-arranged game."

Pools, who travel to AFC Fylde on Saturday, have a very busy final six weeks of the season with 10 league games still to be played.

Pools are 19th in the National League with 38 points, three points and two places above the drop zone.