New manager announced of Hartlepool United women's team

Hartlepool United's Women's Team has appointed a new management team until the end of the season.

It comes after the women's team parted company with Craig Devon by mutual consent.

Devon took over during the summer and has led the side to third place in the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division but will now depart from the role.

Ex-Middlesbrough women reserve team boss Jonathan Gibbon-Hayes has been placed in charge until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Former Hartlepool United youth team player Andy Hetherington will assist.

Andy Stuart, Chairman of Pools Women’s Team, said: "We would like to thank Craig for all his efforts during the season and he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

"We also welcome Jonathan and Andy in to the club and wish them very well for the rest of the season."

Their next fixture is on Sunday, February 24 when they make the trip to Rotherham United.

Gibbon-Hayes, who also previously worked as a coach in Pools’ Academy, will also be assisted by Under-15s coach Chris Murphy plus players Jenni Duffy-Smith and Caitlin Bates.