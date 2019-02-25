Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough among EIGHT clubs eyeing Hartlepool United youngster - reports

Hartlepool United youngster Josh Hawkes has once again been linked with a move away from the Super 6 Stadium.

The attacking midfielder has impressed in recent weeks, having netted three times since Craig Hignett returned to the dugout.

His latest strikes came at Boreham Wood, where a fine effort from outside the area and a calm penalty defying his youthful years added to the 20-year-old's impressive showreel of goals.

And, according to TeamTalk, his exploits in the National League aren't going unnoticed - with as many as eight sides believed to be monitoring Hawkes.

Their report claims that Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are all monitoring Hawkes' situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Burnley, Huddersfield, Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley are also credited with an interest in the youngster.

Hawkes was linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light at a similar time last year, when Leeds United were also believed to be keen.