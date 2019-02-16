Nicke Kabamba praises Hartlepool United fans and THAT chant as he discusses his goal targets

Nicke Kabamba is relishing playing in front of Hartlepool United’s ‘positivie’ fanbase - and is keen to keep supplying them with goals to cheer.

The loanee has enjoyed a dazzling start to life at the Super 6 Stadium, having netted in each of his first three outings for Pools since joining from Havant and Waterlooville.

It can often take players time to settle at a new club, but there has been no such bedding-in period for Kabamba who has hit the ground running in the North East.

And after a month which has seen Poolies branded as ‘negative’ by both former manager Richard Money and striker Jake Cassidy, Kabamba is keen to praise the club’s support.

“The crowd have been nice and loud, cheering us on,” he said.

“There’s been a little bit of negativity saying that sometimes the crowd get onto the players, but I haven’t seen it.

“They’ve been supporting us as good as they can, so we’re in a really good place.

“For myself, and all my teammates, everyone gives 100% every week.

“Going forwards, this is what we’re going to be trying to do.

“Hopefully the fans can get behind us and help make our home ground a fortress.”

Supporters have been particularly positive with Kabamba, with his work rate and eye for goal quickly endearing him to the club’s fanbase.

And no time has been wasted in formulating a chant for the new terrace favourtie - with an anthem to the tune of ‘Tequila’ quickly become a favourite in the stands and on social media.

It’s a favourite with the striker, too, who is thriving in the positivity he is receiving from supporters.

“It’s good,” he laughed, speaking about the chant.

“When you come into a team, you take your time to try and gel - but it’s happened so quickly here.

“The fans have taken me in and are singing my name because I’m doing well.

“It’s always good. I’ve come in, it’s a new environment and they’ve taken me under their wing straight away.

“I think I’m performing because I’m in a good place and when the fans are giving me positive energy, all I can do is be positive back.”

His promising start to life at Hartlepool has fans dreaming of a high-scoring return for the loanee - but Kabamba is reluctant to put himself under unnecessary pressure by setting a goalscoring target for the rest of the National League campaign.

He is instead just focusing on continuing his fine personal form when Pools face Boreham Wood this afternoon.

“I think I’ll take it each game as it comes,” he said.

“At the moment I’m just trying to focus on doing what I can do for the team, and at the moment it’s working.

“Hopefully I can get a few more goals and we can get some points.

“It’s not good to put pressure on yourself, but some pressure is good because it keeps you on your toes.

“But too much pressure doesn’t help.”