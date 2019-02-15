Nicke Kabamba reveals how Craig Hignett is helping him to flourish at Hartlepool United

Nicke Kabamba is relishing the chance to learn from Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett.

The striker has been a revelation since arriving at the Super 6 Stadium, netting three times in his three outings for the club thus far.

But Kabamba knows he still has much to learn - and is keen to soak up the knowledge of the vastly-experienced Hignett.

The Pools boss, formerly a striker with Middlesbrough and Blackburn among others, is already having an impact on the Havant & Waterlooville loanee.

“Definitely,” said Kabamba, whn asked if Hignett was having an impact.

“Especially with our shooting drills. It’s always dynamic, working in twos and threes and individually.

“As a player, I know I’m 26 now, but I’m still learning and having Craig there is brilliant.”

While Kabamba’s start to life in the North East has been impressive, he knows he cannot afford to let his standards slip.

Niko Muir has been benched in recent weeks, but Kabamba - who shares a house with the former Hendon striker - knows he will be ready to seize his chance once it comes.

For now, though, the pair are continuing to spur eachother on, with some friendly banter helping to drive them on.

“As a striker, you have to make sure you’re always on top of your game.

“If not, someone else will take your role.

“Say Niko does come on and score, then he has to start the next game.

“It’s always good to have that pressure, even in training.

“He’s my house mate as well - so it’s good to have some banter with him on and off the pitch.”