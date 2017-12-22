Nicky Deverdics admits he must score more goals to halt Hartlepool United’s slide

Nicky Deverdics is determined to help Hartlepool United end their run of four games without victory – by hitting the goal trail again.

The last full season the Geordie had at National League level, he hit double figures for Dover Athletic.

This time, though, he hasn’t got close to those heights – albeit having played much of the campaign out-of-position at left-back for Pools.

Two in 23 appearances this season compares to his 14 in 43 in 2015/16.

And Deverdics, now playing in a more favourable advanced role, but not the No 10 position he craves, admits that he needs to hit the back of the net more.

“I would like a few more,” said Deverdics, whose side have won just one game in their last eight in all competitions.

“I’m further forward, which is more enjoyable, but I need to be causing opposition more problems.

“That is my strongest part of my game.

“I think I need to just keep chipping away. And the same goes for the team.”

Off the field, things aren’t exactly positive, mirroring the achievements on it, but Deverdics is confident that Pools can turn things around.

So, too, is keeper Scott Loach, who wants to make sure that Pools don’t continue to let their standards slip.

“We don’t want our standards to slip any further, win, lose or draw,” said the goalie.

Loach has been one of many players who have let things slide of late. His errors have proved costly.

But, like manager Craig Harrison made clear this week, if there is any player who has earned the right to make a mistake or two it is Loach, who won points on his own earlier in the National League campaign.

Loach is as honest as they come. And he realises that he is at Pools for a reason.

“I’ve played in the Championship. People can think that brings with it experience,” he said.

“But, at the end of the day, I am here for a reason, as is everyone else.

“The thing I try to bring to the dressing room is a bit of positivity. I always try to remain positive.

“We have got a lot of voices in the squad – Mags (Carl Magnay) and Feaths (Nicky Featherstone) like to speak up.

“Over a 46p-game season, we are going to have ups and downs.

“It is important to not get too up or down, despite the run that we are on at the moment.

“We are under no illusions, though. We need to turn things around.”