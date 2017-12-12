Nicky Deverdics free to play in FA Trophy after Hartlepool United win red card appeal

Hartlepool United have won their appeal against the red card handed out to Nicky Deverdics at Dover Athletic.

And as a result, the Pools attacking midfielder will be available for this weekend's FA Trophy clash with Workington, having had his automatic three game ban cancelled.

Confirming the news, a statement on Pools website read: "The Football Association have confirmed that the red card shown to Nicky Deverdics during Saturday’s game at Dover Athletic has been rescinded.

"Deverdics was sent-off in the closing stages of the game against his former club at the weekend but the Club studied footage of the incident and lodged an appeal with The FA.

"A hearing was held on Tuesday afternoon where the panel agreed with our stance that any contact between Deverdics and Dover player Connor Essam was purely accidental.

"The 30-year-old would have served a three-game ban had the red card been upheld but will now be free to play in this weekend’s FA Trophy tie at Workington."