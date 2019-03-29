Nicky Featherstone discusses his Hartlepool United future as the midfielder’s Super 6 Stadium deal nears end

Nicky Featherstone is giving no clues away about whether his future lies at Hartlepool United or elsewhere.

The Pools midfielder’s contract runs out at the end of the current National League season.

And despite having a mixed season under Matthew Bates and Richard Money, the 30-year-old is enjoying a real end of campaign renaissance under Craig Hignett.

Hignett is keen to keep hold of Featherstone, but when asked the player failed to give any indication what the future holds for him.

“I have enjoyed my time under this manager, this time and last,” said Featherstone.

“It is not a priority right now, though. It is not something that is at the forefront of my mind at the moment.

“All I am concentrating on is playing as well as I can for the football club until the end of the season and then I will see where it takes me.”

Featherstone is a player who, on his day, looks leagues above the fifth tier - Saturday’s win over Wrexham was one of those encounters.

The player himself puts a lot of that down to the coaching and man management of Hignett, who will take charge of his 11th game since being appointed permanent Pools manager for the second time.

“He gives me a licence, a confidence,” said the former Hull City, Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Hereford and Grimsby Town man.

“You feel like you can make mistakes and every thing is OK, you won’t get criticised if you react well and work hard. That’s a big thing.

“Confidence is absolutely everything to a footballer.

“When you are out there struggling for form it is tough. This regime allow you to express yourself and be yourself.”