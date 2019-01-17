No quick fix in January transfer window for Hartlepool United and Richard Money

Richard Money believes he can strengthen his team this month, but cannot solve all of Hartlepool United's problems.

January is always a difficult month to do significant business, with players tied down in deals and clubs reluctant to help rivals with loans, etc.

Money is hopeful that he can land at least two or three temporary deals this month to help restore some "equilibrium" to Pools' stuttering National League season.

What this month will not do, though, is provide solutions to all of Pools' woes. Instead, the winter window is being treated as more of a sticking plaster by Money and the Pools hierarchy, with the summer seen as the next real opportunity to begin the rebuild seen as necessary by the manager.

"January is about trying to give ourselves of getting some equilibrium back," said Money.

"From here to the end of the season we have to look at the recruitment and squad for next season."

Money knows what he wants this month, getting it will be a whole different ball game.

When asked by the Mail whether it is dynamism, pace, size and athleticism which his team lack, Money said: "I would suggest that's part of the equation.

"It is not going to be easy to find that in January."