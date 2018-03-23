One win is only the start for Hartlepool United - Matthew Bates

Caretaker Matthew Bates is not getting carried away with his Hartlepool United side’s form, despite their recent upturn in fortunes.

Pools recorded their first win under his watch on Wednesday night, coming from behind to beat fellow relegation-threatened National League outfit Barrow at Holker Street.

Even though Bates was delighted to finally get the win their performances have deserved, he hopes players do not rest on their laurels.

Instead, he wants this to be the start of something, not the pinnacle, with Pools just three points above the fifth tier relegation zone.

“It can be pulled off – I wouldn’t be standing here if I did not think we could,” he said.

“There is a long way to go this season, though.

“So for us the important thing is that we do not get too carried away.”

Hopes had been high that Pools would be able to add to their ranks before the end of the National League transfer deadline, which closed at 5pm last night.

But, in order to do so, Pools had to get Raj Singh’s takeover over the line and convince the powers that be at the National League that the club now have the means to fulfil their fixtures and commitments.

Despite extensive negotiations they were unable to either get the deal done, although it is very close, or convince the fifth tier suits.

And, as a result, Pools had to pull out of a number of deals they had lined up yesterday and Bates will have to go with his paper-thin squad until the end of the current fifth tier campaign.