Owner Raj Singh gives Hartlepool United transfer update - as duo are linked with Pools exit

Hartlepool United owner and chairman Raj Singh says the club are ready to move in the transfer market, if the right player becomes available.

Pools suffered their FOURTH National League loss on the bounce on Sunday, suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Barnet.

Marcus Dinanga.

And despite the fact Pools have added two players to their ranks - James Butler and Tyrone O'Neill - in the last fortnight, manager Matthew Bates revealed last week that he is still working hard to improve his lot in the transfer market.

That is something, Singh is right behind.

In his programme notes, the owner said: "As a board, we want to give the best support to the manager and make sure he has the best tools at his disposal to do the job of delivering results we all desperately desire. With that in mind, you will have seen that a couple of players have arrived on loan in the last week or two.

"As I have mentioned before, though, we aren't resting on our laurels. We're constantly working away at things behind the scenes and we're always looking to be ready to move if the right players become available."

Meanwhile, a report in the Sunday People claims that Premier League Wolves are interested in signing TWO Pools players.

The report in the print edition of the paper Burton Albion could recall Marcus Dinanga with view to selling the 21-year-old striker to the top flight club.

They also claim Pools' youngster Luka Murphy could also be snapped up by Wolves, with a host of top flight clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the 17-year-old central defender.

Dinanga has had little to no impact on Pools' season, failing to score since the summer.

Murphy has been on the bench twice for Pools, but is yet to make a first-team appearance.