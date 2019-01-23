Paddy McLaughlin hoping for Hartlepool United recall after dramatic Darlington victory

Paddy McLaughlin hopes several players will have staked their claim for a place in Richard Money’s Hartlepool side after their performances against Darlington.

Pools did it the hard way against their local rivals, having to rely on two late goals to seal victory over the Quakers.

Money gave several fringe first team players an opportunity to impress in the Durham Challenge Cup tie - and McLaughlin hopes that he, and several others, will have grasped that chance.

”There were people playing tonight for places,” he said.

“You’re staking your claim for a place in the side on Saturday, and I don’t think too many of us played on Saturday just gone.

“It’s good to get minutes in the legs in a competitive game and it’s a chance to impress for people.

“And when you win the game, it’s always a bit better.”

McLaughlin skippered the side at Blackwell Meadows, and was keen to praise the spirit of his side after their late - and somewhat unexpected - comeback.

And the ex-Gatshead man was delighted with the goals netted by Pools, too.

“The changing room is a happy place tonight,” he admitted.

“We had to show that character, we dug in and I thought we started the game well.

“We had a lot of good possession but maybe just lacked that cutting edge in the final third.

“They looked dangerous on the break and in the second half arguably could have put the game to bed.

“But they didn’t and we got ourselves back into it.

“They were two great goals, to be fair.

“It was a good cross in from Danny [Amos] and a great header from Hawkesy.

“And then a nice bit of composure from Josh to slide one in the corner.”