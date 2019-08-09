Peter Kioso of Hartlepool United in action during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools have been beaten by Sutton United and Halifax Town in their opening two matches of the National League season.

Although no game is easy, it’s not as though Hartlepool have opened their campaign against two league heavyweights – most would have expected some form of point return, especially the players.

Following the defeat at The Shay on Tuesday night, there was a player led meeting which looked to address the faltering start as the young defender confirmed: “We just stuck together, no boys got on each others backs, we’re a team and we stick together.

Hartlepool United players applaud the fans at the end of the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“You saw after the game all the lads going over to thank the fans as one. When we lose, we lose together and the same goes when we win.

“It wasn’t a case of picking out this person and saying they’re to blame, we stick together and stay positive because that’s how we win games.

“Some teams have these starts, we’re not the first team to lose their first two games. Definitely a lot more teams have lost more than that and still turned things around and done amazing things during the season.

“I don’t think it should be see as us being in trouble, it’s far from that.