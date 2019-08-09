Peter Kioso discusses Hartlepool United's player meeting following Halifax Town defeat
Peter Kioso trusts the Hartlepool United players to stick together as they look to bounce back from successive defeats when they travel to Maidenhead United on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Pools have been beaten by Sutton United and Halifax Town in their opening two matches of the National League season.
Although no game is easy, it’s not as though Hartlepool have opened their campaign against two league heavyweights – most would have expected some form of point return, especially the players.
Following the defeat at The Shay on Tuesday night, there was a player led meeting which looked to address the faltering start as the young defender confirmed: “We just stuck together, no boys got on each others backs, we’re a team and we stick together.
“You saw after the game all the lads going over to thank the fans as one. When we lose, we lose together and the same goes when we win.
“It wasn’t a case of picking out this person and saying they’re to blame, we stick together and stay positive because that’s how we win games.
“Some teams have these starts, we’re not the first team to lose their first two games. Definitely a lot more teams have lost more than that and still turned things around and done amazing things during the season.
“I don’t think it should be see as us being in trouble, it’s far from that.
“We’re not that far away, this is just the beginning and when we get going we’ll keep going.”