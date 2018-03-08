Pools fear Luke George set for ANOTHER spell on sidelines

Hartlepool United fear Luke George has suffered a reoccurence of a hamstring problem which has sidelined the midfielder for much of the campaign.

George had to be taken off just 25 minutes into Tuesday night’s 2-1 National League loss at Aldershot’s EBB Stadium.

And caretaker boss Matthew Bates is concerned by the injury, but refused to rule the combative former Chester man out of the running for a place in the weekend starting XI at home to Boreham Wood.

“He may have injured his hamstring,” said Bates.

“Luke being Luke, we tried to give him as long as possible out there against Aldershot. He did not want to come off the pitch, but that is just what he is like.

“We don’t know the severity.

“Hopefully it is just a very tight hamstring. All we can do is keep our fingers crossed, because we know he would not come off it was it nothing.

“But we will have to assess it in the coming days ahead of the game.”

There were clear signs in Pools’ outing down south that they had maybe turned the corner.

Bates hinted that it is not always points and wins that can signify the worm turning.

And he believes the reaction of the fans after the game was a telling sign that times are changing, on the pitch at least, at Pools.

“I mentioned the fans in the dressing room after the game,” revealed Bates.

“It is the first time in a long time that they have clapped us off away from home.

“The lads can take confidence from that.

“The fans want to see effort, work-rate, determination, tackles.

“And it is a massive step in the right direction if they appreciate what the players have done out there.

“If we keep doing that, keep raising standards again in training ahead of Saturday, we will win more games than we will lose.”

Also on the injury front, Pools could well be able to call upon creative spark Jack Munns this weekend, with the midfielder back in training.