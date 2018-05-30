Pools new boy sold on Victoria Park switch after hearing Matthew Bates’ pitch

New boy Myles Anderson says he felt an immediate “connection” when he first met Hartlepool United’s hierarchy.

And as a result, he had absolutely no doubt Victoria Park was where he wanted to continue his so-far colourful footballing journey.

Anderson started out at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen as a kid, before moving to then Premier League Blackburn Rovers.

Although he did not make an appearance, Anderson cut his teeth in League Two on loan, before deciding to go for broke and head to the continent, and Italy.

Now back home and in the prime of his career, he’s determined to make his mark at Pools, a place where he thinks he’s going to fit in perfectly.

“I am extremely excited to be here. I can’t wait to get started,” said the 28-year-old defender, who spent three years on the continent playing for SS Monza, Pro Patria, Chievo, L’Aquila and Lupa Castelli Romani.

“I got the call last week to say Matthew had been appointed as manager and he wanted to meet me and talk.

“I came up met with Matthew, Craig Hignettt and Mark Maguire. We had a good conversation, there was some connection and understanding.

“Then I came up to get is sorted as quick as possible.”

Anderson continued: “It goes without saying Craig and Matthew have played at the highest level.

“The manager has an understanding of the game at this level. He understands people, styles of football, we spoke in depth about tactics, football, styles of play and we seem to be on the same wavelength.”

He might have spent plenty of time out of the country, but Anderson knows the National League is no place for a club like Hartlepool.

“When I was growing up I remember seeing Hartlepool in League One and League Two,” he said.

“It has been a difficult period for the club over the last few years.

“Now we are looking to find some stability and work our way back up.

“To be signing for such a big club at this level - I’m delighted.”

Having spent time at the likes of Torquay, Chester and Barrow, as well as having trials at the likes of Carlisle, Anderson knows his way around the lower leagues.

And while he might not have played as many games as he would have liked for his age, he is determined to make up for lost time being proving his worth at the Vic.

He thinks the fans and his fellow pros will appreciate his all-action style.

Anderson said: “They are certainly going to see a very passionate player. A very determined player with a strong mentality.

“I have spoken with the manager about this - I can play in the middle on the left, on the left of a three, at left-back, even at right centre-back.

“I am a team player. Whatever is required of me I will provide that service.

“I am hard working. Hopefully that will endear me to the fans but also to my colleagues, on the pitch and the coaches, too.

“This is a very exciting project for me. I cannot wait to get going, after a little break which I will use to refresh mentally and physically.”