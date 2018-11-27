Raj Singh addresses Liam Noble situation as midfielder is recalled by Hartlepool United

Raj Singh believes Hartlepool United business, whether on or off the park, should remain "in-house".

At Dover Athletic news of a behind-the-scenes altercation involving stand-in skipper Liam Noble and other players on the team bus emerged, causing a stir among the Super 6 Stadium faithful. It resulted in the player getting dropped.

Raj Singh (right) with Jeff Stelling (left).

On the eve of Noble's recall, Singh took to his programme notes in The Blue Print to address the situation and criticism of the club of late.

"People have to appreciate that we can't keep a running commentary on everything that is going on in the changing rooms and behind the scenes there are certain things that have to be kept in-house - that's how we will continue to operate going forward," said Singh.

"As ever, let's all make sure we all stick together and keep supporting the team because we all have a part to play to help to get us through this tricky period."

Noble came on as a 62nd minute substitute against Fylde this evening.

Singh also admits he is incensed at accusations the club are not being open and transparent.

He said: "A couple of things that have annoyed me in the last week or so is seeing examples of people accusing the club of not being open and transparent just because of a few bad results.

"I think that is totally out of order really because from day one we've tried to be as open as possible."