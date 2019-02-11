Raj Singh keeps door ajar for new director of football at Hartlepool United as chairman invites applications for post

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has revealed the club might yet appoint a new director of football.

It had been widely expected the club would bin the post after Richard Money decided to walk away from Pools and Craig Hignett stepped back into the dugout.

But Singh, speaking to The Blue Print, said he is not ruling out someone stepping in to replace Hignett upstairs.

It may not, though, be in a full-time capacity.

"The developments over the past few weeks have allowed us to step back and take stock of things and review the overall structure of the club," said Singh.

"I do still believe there is a place for someone in a similar role to the one Craig filled when we first arrived at the club.

"Perhaps there is someone out there with the necessary skills and experience in football that can come in and help us fill that gap on a voluntary basis. It doesn't necessarily need to be a full-time role but if there is someone out there who can come in and make a contribution, lend their experience then we'll be open to it.

"We're always looking for new people to come on board who can offer us something different, whether that is football knowledge or business experience and that search will continue because we want to do as much work as we can to ensure this football club is successful."

Singh also revealed that Money did NOT get a payout after his Pools departure - and for that he and the club are grateful.

"He has walked away without any pay-off from the club, which is something he would have been fully entitled to," said Singh.

"He's saved the club thousands of pounds with that decision and I have the utmost respect for Richard for doing that."