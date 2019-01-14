Raj Singh offers Hartlepool United transfer update as Richard Money eyes multiple January signings

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money has the full backing of chairman Raj SIngh to make signings in the January transfer window.

The owner says work continues behind the scenes to add to the Pools ranks, with the club keen to rekindle their faint National League promotion hopes, following a humbling FA Trophy loss on home turf to National League North side AFC Telford.

"We're working closely with Richard to ensure we are doing what we can to strengthen in the areas he's identified," said Singh in his regular column in the club's programme, The Blue Print.

"Efforts continue behind the scenes to bring further reinforcements in to the squad and we will continue to back Richard as much as possible as he implements these changes and looks to make the improvements necessary."

Meanwhile, Singh has also had his say on the departure of former club captain Andrew Davies, who signed for Scottish Premiership side Dundee this week.

Davies, along with Luke James, Luke Williams and Liam Noble, was seen as one of four marquee signing of the summer by the Pools hierarchy.

Singh admits to feeling disappointed by the 34-year-old's exit.

"It's frustrating that it has not worked out for him here but it was decided that a mutual parting of the ways was the best for ourselves and Andrew," said Singh.

"He leaves with our best wishes for the future."