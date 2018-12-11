Raj Singh reveals why Hartlepool chose Richard Money as new manager

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh says Richard Money's knowledge of the National League was the reason why he has made him the club's new manager.

Pools confirmed this morning that Money will take charge at the Super 6 Stadium after beating a host of candidates to the job, including Lee Bradbury and Lee Clark

Richard Money

The 63-year-old, who had a spell in the North East with Newcastle United as their academy director, succeeds Matthew Bates and brings a wealth of National League experience to Pools.

He will be assisted by Ged McNamee and Ross Turnbull, who formed Bates' backroom team.

Singh said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard back to the north-east.

“It has been a detailed and necessarily difficult process because we have been inundated with applications from some exceptional candidates, so we have left nothing to chance by applying a professional approach to our recruitment.

“Ultimately, Richard was somebody who was very impressive at interview, who has a detailed knowledge of the squad and who wanted to work with the backroom team of Ged and Ross, who have really impressed during their time at the Club.

“Richard’s record at this level speaks for itself – he has regularly reached the play-offs and has been promoted from the division, as well as enjoying success in the FA Trophy.

“He brings the knowledge and experience we need to come to terms with the task of finding a way of competing in the National League, as well as an ability to assist us in building for the long-term.”

Money won promotion from the National League with Cambridge United in 2013/14 during a glorious season which also saw the club land the FA Trophy.

Pools midfielder Ryan Donaldson was part of that team, scoring twice in the FA Trophy win and the winner in the play-off final.

Money has been out of management since a short spell at Solihull Moors last year, where he lasted just 26 days before quitting, saying he was ‘unable to fully commit to the club’s future’ but is believed to have impressed Pools with his CV, which includes leading Luton Town to second spot in the National League during his first season in charge at Kenilworth Road, while he also has a League Two title from a successful stint with Walsall.