Raj Singh's Hartlepool United takeover is back ON and could be completed in two days, the Mail understands.

Fresh talks between Singh and Pools owner John Blackledge have taken place this morning and hopes are high the takeover could now be completed within 48-hours.

It comes after the Mail revealed that heads of terms - documents setting out financial details - for the sale of Pools had failed to be agreed with talks initially breaking down on Tuesday, despite extensive negotiations between Blackledge and Singh.

Those differences now appear to have been ironed out with the takeover deal very much back on after the pair spoke this morning.

Craig Hignett would come in at Pools in a director of football role should the takeover be completed and he has confirmed to the Mail that fresh talks have taken place this morning.

Hignett told the Mail: "Last night a deal hit a snag after a break down in negotiations but a phone call between Raj and John this morning has put this right.

"Talks have since taken place between the two and we expect a deal to go through in the next two days."

Singh and his consortium, which includes Sky Sports present Jeff Stelling, had been trying to get a deal done before tomorrow due to a deadline that would enable the transfer embargo to be lifted, the Mail understands.

It remains to be seen whether the takeover will be completed in time for that.

Pools are in action tonight away to Barrow in the National League, a huge game in the fight for survival as defeat for Pools could see them slip into the relegation zone.