Raj Singh says he will make more signings for Hartlepool but only if he gets value buys

Raj Singh admits he will continue to open the chequebook at Hartlepool United – but only if deals can be found that represent value for money.

Speaking exclusively to the Mail, Singh revealed Pools are from closed for business this season.

And he believes further deals, in and out, could well be done before the end of the current season.

But any deal has to add value to the squad and the club as a whole.

On backing manager Matthew Bates, he said: “The situation has not changed. If we think there is a player we need or we can get who is value for money then we will do that.

“In business, value for money is key. And I feel we have managed to get value in every player that we’ve signed so far.

“If Matty or Craig (Hignett) think we need to add someone then we will assess the situation.

“We always talked in the summer about needing to wait and see where we are and if by Christmas or January things need changing then we would act.”

Singh revealed the club’s organised transfer and wage budget had been spent up in the summer when Luke Williams became available to Hignett and Bates.

But despite that he decided to get the player in, and would do so again for a player of Williams’ ability.

“I think I proved that with Luke Williams – it was a deal I was personally involved in,” he said.

“The budget was spent but a player was there who could add significant value to the team and we signed him.

“It hasn’t worked out yet but we know when Luke is fit he is a player who can light up the league.

“If he gets fit, does that and then moves on, then everyone wins in that situation. It is a deal that works for everyone.”

Pools have added two loan signings to their squad in recent weeks, striker Tyrone O’Neill from Middlesbrough and Stoke City defender James Butler.

Bates revealed that both deals had been done as they were right financially for the club.