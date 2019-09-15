Revealed! Hartlepool United player ratings following their 3-1 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge
Hartlepool United’s five game unbeaten run ended in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 3-1 at Dagenham & Redbridge.
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated 17 minutes ago
Ryan Donaldson’s goal 10-minutes from time was nothing more than a consolation as a Joe Quigley brace and tight angled finish from Angelo Balanta saw the Daggers claim a deserved win.
After some impressive displays in recent weeks for Pools, it was an untimely bad day at the office as they dropped to 11th in the National League table.
Still, Craig Hignett’s side remain just two points outside of the play-off places after 11 games.
