Michael Raynes clears a header during the Vanarama National League match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Hartlepool United at the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Stadium, London on Saturday 14th September 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

Revealed! Hartlepool United player ratings following their 3-1 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge

Hartlepool United’s five game unbeaten run ended in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 3-1 at Dagenham & Redbridge.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 08:00 am
Ryan Donaldson’s goal 10-minutes from time was nothing more than a consolation as a Joe Quigley brace and tight angled finish from Angelo Balanta saw the Daggers claim a deserved win.

After some impressive displays in recent weeks for Pools, it was an untimely bad day at the office as they dropped to 11th in the National League table.

Still, Craig Hignett’s side remain just two points outside of the play-off places after 11 games.

Scroll down and click through the pages to check out our Pools writer Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match...

1. Ben Killip - 5

A couple of confident claims and decent saves but his error for Dagenham’s second proved crucial as it gave Pools a mountain to climb. Still recovered with another decent save late on.

2. Aaron Cunningham - 6

Another steady display from the young centre-back as he put in some good challenges to stop Dagenham scoring more than they did. Will be disappointed to have conceded three and ended on the losing side for the first time this season.

3. Michael Raynes - 6

Had a tough afternoon against a dangerous Daggers attack but still showed his defensive prowess on occasion to clear the danger.

4. Fraser Kerr - 5

Struggled against the physicality of Quigley and was forced off through injury late on.

