Revealed! The agents fees splashed out by Hartlepool United as they outspend SEVEN Football League clubs

Hartlepool United are the sixth biggest spenders on agent and intermediary fees outside the Football League.

Figures released by the Football Association today also show Pools outspent the likes of League One Accrington Stanley and six League Two outfits from the end of last January's transfer window.

During the period February 1, 2018, to January 31, 2019, Pools spent £18,369 on agent fees and transactions.

That figure places them sixth among the sides outside the top four divisions, with Salford City top of the pile, splashing out £76,338.

Chesterfield were next on the list with a sum of £72,934.

The spend is more than that of League One Stanley (£4,815) and also more than fourth tier sides Swindon Town (£18,000), Exeter City (£14,490), Morecambe (£13,486), Crewe Alexandra (£10,638), Bury (£6,075) and Macclesfield Town (£1,000).

The figure is down from the year previous, though. Pools spent £18,843 for the same period, ending January 31, 2018.

While most clubs in the Football League complete very few deals after the closure of the transfer window, bar free transfers, that is not the case in the National League and beyond.

Due to transfer windows not applying, and clubs being able to sign up to the registration deadline - generally on the last Thursday of March - figures for those outside the Football League can be skewed by business last season, as well as this.

This rule does not apply for Pools, though, who were under transfer embargo at the back end of last season.

So the full £18,369 in fees to agents was paid only from June 2018 onwards, following the lifting of the embargo and the reopening of the registration window in the National League.

While fees are not disclosed the full cost was spread across four separate deals, detailed below.

Hartlepool United FC transactions

Scott Harrison (cancellation) - 25/06/18 - Lee Matthews - Sports Management International

Niko Muir - 29/06/18 - Gregory Pryce - 366 Group Limited

Mark Kitching - 16/07/18 - Dean Baker - WMG Management Europe Ltd

Luke James - 22/07/18 - Philip Korklin - Momentum Sports Management Ltd