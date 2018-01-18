Revealed! The identity of one of Hartlepool United’s potential overseas investors

Chairman of Swedish fairytale success story Östersunds, Daniel Kindberg, has confirmed he is weighing up a Hartlepool United takeover bid.

The Mail has learned that Kindberg could plough his money into cash-strapped Pools as part of a consortium made up of British and Scandinavian moneymen.

But he's yet to commit to Victoria Park investment and has given himself until January 24 to make a decision.

When asked by Swedish TV about whether he was interested in Pools, Kindberg said: "Yes - but don’t know enough about it yet.

"If I decide that it sounds interesting then I have to go into a due diligence process and if I decide to go for it then it’s just a case of a pure investment. But football is about heart and passion so I haven’t taken a stand about it yet."

Kindberg heads up the operation at Allsvenskan outfit Östersunds, who have been gaining notoriety for their remarkable performances in this year’s Europa League.

The Swedish minnows, managed by Englishman Graham Potter, have made it through to the last 32 of the competition where they face Arsenal.

They’ve already dispatched Hertha Berlin and Galatasaray so far in the continental competition.

And while Kindberg knows he has a lot on his plate with Östersunds, that does not put him off the idea of getting involved at Pools.

"I have a lot to do right now," he said.

"I can’t get actively involved in the club personally, and you really should do that if you want to do this kind of thing. I’m busy with my job, other projects and Östersunds FK. It’s fun that people contact me about things like this, but right now I have to be very passive in the project if I decide to invest."

It is not known if Kindberg is one of the two overseas investors who have signed non-disclosure agreements.

When asked if he could reveal his potential business partners, he said: "No, I can’t."

Kindberg continued: "I know that they have had a tough economical development.

"They have very passionate fans and that’s very interesting. They were close to advance to the Championship a couple of years ago."

In a very revealing interview Kindberg also revealed that he had held talks to invest in Premier League giants Newcastle United in the past couple of years, as well as League One Carlisle United.