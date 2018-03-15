Revealed! The Pools takeover bid that could rival Raj Singh, made up of investors from FOUR countries

Investors from FOUR different countries are in talks to rival Raj Singh’s Hartlepool United takeover bid.

The potential consortium, pulled together by solicitor Geoff Cunningham of Walker Morris, consists of prominent businessmen from Europe and across the pond.

Swedish Ostersunds owner Daniel Kindberg is one of the four, with a London-based investor also involved, as well as money men from Canada and the USA.

Cunningham was approached by all of the parties separately as part of the consultation process, but it soon became clear things were not progressing at the required pace, with Pools’ plight worsening by the day and administration remaining a very real prospect.

As a result, the solicitor, charged by John Blackledge and chief executive Pam Duxbury to deal with potential investment, made attempts to pull them together in a consortium.

And the Mail has learned that the foursome have been in talks since January and may yet step into picture to rival former Darlington chief Singh, whose bid is fronted by Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday presenter and club president Jeff Stelling.

Singh is the majority contributor of cash in the bid, with Stelling also putting some of his own personal fortune into the venture.

While talks have been progressing between the Kindberg-led consortium they are still yet to put a firm bid on the table, unlike Singh and Stelling.

In recent statements an agreement in principle with Blackledge has been mentioned, but at this stage no firm offer has been signed and sealed.

Blackledge is understood to have rejected Singh and Stelling’s initial bid for the club, but sources close to proceedings believe the offer is not a million miles from what would be acceptable to the Sage Investments’ chief.

Meanwhile, Pools have just nine days to find the cash to pay their staff.

The Mail understands the figure required to fulfil their obligations is around the £80,000 mark.