Richard Money admits he is NOT doing a good job at Hartlepool - but eyes turnaround with Pools careers on the line

Hartlepool United’s Richard Money admits he has NOT done a good job since taking the reins at the Super 6 Stadium.

But the manager has faith his players will step up to the plate with their Pools careers on the line.

Money’s men currently sit 11 points from the National League play off spots and sit nine above the relegation zone.

Following their exit from the FA Trophy to National League North side AFC Telford, the season looks set to peter barring a remarkable sequence of events.

Money, though, says there’s a lot to play for, especially when it comes to whether players want to be at Pools beyond the end of the current campaign.

“I know it looks painful at the minute. Am I doing well enough? No I am not,” said Money assessing his own performance since his December appointment.

“It is my job to find the answers and at the moment I am not.

“In these situations the first person I look at is myself.

“I think the players will be in the same mindset after that (defeat to AFC Telford).

“It is about one thing - who wants to be here next year?

“I refuse to put the club what they are going through now. If that means wholesale changes, then wholesale changes it will be.”