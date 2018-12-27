Richard Money believes Hartlepool United were 'brave' in defeat at Gateshead as manager praises Liam Noble's impact

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money believes his players showed bravery in defeat at Gateshead's International Stadium.

Operating in a new 4-1-4-1 formation Pools struggled to acclimatise to the pace set by their promotion-chasing hosts in the opening 45, before getting to grips with the game in the second.

And Money admits he is pleased with the way his players adapted to their new system

“It can take players a little while to get used to positions on the pitch, especially when they are new," said the manager, whose side face a trip to Chesterfield on Saturday.

“But I think there was evidence in the second half was the players are getting used to it.

“The players were brave and I thought 2-0 was a disappointing scoreline but did not reflect the first half. We edged it but second half we were miles better.”

Money was particularly happy with the contribution of Liam Noble against Heed.

Noble was operating in a more advanced position in the Pools midfield, scoring with one penalty, then missing another late on.

Money feels the player was given more licence to impact on the game in his new role.

“I think that system enables him to do that,” said Money.

“It gives him more options for his first pass."