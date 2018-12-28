Richard Money discusses his Carl Magnay experiment and urges the need for patience at Hartlepool United

Carl Magnay is central to the way Richard Money wants his Hartlepool United team to play - with the defender’s switch to midfield likely to be a permanent thing.

Money has revealed the formation he played at Gateshead - a 4-1-4-1 with Magnay as a holding midfielder - is exactly the way he wants his team to operate moving forward.

The manager raised a few eyebrows at the International Satdium on Boxing Day when he pushed Magnay further forward, but Money believes the experiment was a success.

“I thought he was very good. I don’t think you can play a midfield without a defensive player in there,” he said.

“That’s why the team has been caught out on the counter-attack so often this year.

“I like to play with a defensive head in the middle of the pitch, hence why I went with (Carl) Magnay. I do not think we have a defensive head among our midfielders.

“I can’t go and get someone until January so I want to have a look at him there. I thought he did a good job for the team.”

Money admits there is no quick-fix at Pools, with the manager joking about the need for a magic wand to turn the team’s fortunes around.

For that reason he is urging fans - one of the main reasons he took the job - to be patient.

“People need to be patient,” he said.

“I am like everyone else, I do not want to have to wait too long for it all to come together. There is maybe more to do here than people realise.

“It is not just about bringing people in, or improving what we have, we have to bring in a way of playing which has been lacking. That will take a while to come in. We want to play from the back, attack with pace, get numbers forward.

“There is some discomfort from the terraces but this was the result of losing two horrendous goals that should not be conceded at any level, never mind this one.

“The last 10 minutes are the result, the culmination of us absolutely dominating the game. If Noble scores we might win the game but he doesn’t. That’s life.”

On the fans, of which there were more than 1,400 on Tyneside on Wednesday, he added: “The support was fantastic - it was why there were so many good applicants for the job. It is why I decided to come out of semi-retirement and take the job.”

Tomorrow’s opponents Chesterfield are struggling this season, but Money knows the game will bring its own unique challenges.

“Chesterfield are a tough, tough team,” said Money.

“We have to deal with any challenge. Against Gateshead we knew it would be a football game and I think we were the better football team. At Chesterfield it may be a totally different kind of game. We will see if we are equipped to deal with their physical approach.”